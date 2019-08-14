  • Pa. lawmaker wants to bring back registration stickers for license plates

    A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to bring back license plate registration stickers.

    PennDOT made the decision in 2016 to no longer require stickers.

    But a representative from the eastern part of the state has proposed a bill to create a two-in-one sticker that verifies registration and state inspection.

    He said PennDOT lost $22 million because people aren't renewing their registrations anymore since they don't have to display the sticker.

