Pennsylvania auditor general blasts politicians for government shutdown

PITTSBURGH - Nearly two weeks after the latest partial shutdown of the federal government began, there appears to be little progress toward a resolution.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale spoke in Pittsburgh about the impact this is having on the state and the national economy.
"Here in Pittsburgh there are nearly 18-thousand federal employees, and many of those employees are pay check to pay check employees," he said. "For those who face the loss of a paycheck, 2019 is beginning on a very bad note."
Channel 11's Rick Earle looked at the types of employees impacted and what this means for the other residents of Pittsburgh. Watch his full report below.
