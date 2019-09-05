BENEZETTE, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Elk Cam is now up live and streaming during the elk rut.
The cam, from HDOnTap, will run through the rut, which typically lasts until October.
The elk are located in Benezette and the best viewing hours are dawn and late afternoon/dusk.
There are about 1,000 elk in Pennsylvania as of April 2018, according to the release.
Click here to watch the Pennsylvania Elk Cam.
TRENDING NOW:
- Alleged drug dealer charged for Mac Miller's deadly overdose
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, autopsy to be performed Wednesday
- VIDEO: What's that smell in Allegheny County? Turns out, there's an explanation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}