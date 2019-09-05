  • WATCH: Pennsylvania Elk cam goes live

    Updated:

    BENEZETTE, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Elk Cam is now up live and streaming during the elk rut.

    The cam, from HDOnTap, will run through the rut, which typically lasts until October.

    The elk are located in Benezette and the best viewing hours are dawn and late afternoon/dusk.

    There are about 1,000 elk in Pennsylvania as of April 2018, according to the release. 

    Click here to watch the Pennsylvania Elk Cam.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories