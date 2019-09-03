0 Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, autopsy to be performed Wednesday

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - State police and the FBI have discovered the body of abducted toddler Nalani Johnson during a search in Blairsville.

Nalani was abducted Saturday night, and investigators have spent the past few days searching from Penn Hills to Blairsville.

Police said Nalani, her father, and a friend of the father were in a vehicle driven by Sharena Nancy Saturday night.

During that ride, Nalani's father and Nancy had an argument, at which time police said he got out of the vehicle with his friend, but she drove off before he could get his daughter.

Nancy was charged with kidnapping and concealing the whereabouts of a child. While being interviewed, she allegedly told police Nalani was being sold by her father for $10,0000.

According to investigators there is no evidence to support Nancy's version of events.

Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty indicated that there may be additional arrests.

"Make no mistake, we are working very hard to ensure the individuals involved are brought to justice," he said.

Dougherty said there is not believed to be any on-going threat to the public.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine how Nalani died.

