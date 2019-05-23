No fishing license? No problem. This weekend the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering a Fish-For-Free Day.
The commission is holding two days this year when anyone can fish, even if you don’t have a state fishing license. All other fishing regulations still apply.
The first day will be held this Sunday, the second Fish-For-Free Day will be July 4.
The days are planned to allow the public to fish during times when people are outdoors and near water.
To make it easier to fish for free, there are several areas across the state where people can borrow fishing poles and equipment. The loaner sights are stationed in areas where people frequent, such as state and county parks.
For a complete list of loaner sites, visit their website.
