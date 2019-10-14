Pennsylvania's state bird is disappearing, report says

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s state bird could soon disappear.
The National Audubon Society warns the ruffed grouse is one of dozens of species impacted by climate change.
The new report claims if temperature trends continue, the bird will likely move north to New York and Vermont for survival.
