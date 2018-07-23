Pennsylvania State Police focusing on 'move over' enforcement this week

Pennsylvania State Police are focusing on “move over” enforcement this week.
The enforcement period started Sunday and will continue through Saturday as part of the 6 State Trooper Project.
All Troop D stations will focus on enforcement of move over laws as part of a campaign to raise awareness about reckless and careless driving associated with failing to move over for emergency responders, according to a news release. Troop D stations are located in Butler, Armstrong, Beaver, Mercer and Lawrence counties.
Under the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code Section 3327, the duty of drivers in emergency response areas, unless otherwise directed by an emergency service responder, is as follows:
- Pass in a lane not adjacent to that of the emergency response area, if possible; or
- If passing in a nonadjacent lane is impossible, illegal or unsafe, pass the emergency response area at a careful and prudent reduced speed reasonable for safely passing the emergency response area.
