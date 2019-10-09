RANKIN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police will be taking over the night patrol in the Rankin Borough due to significant staffing issues.
RANKIN OFFICIALS: “This is not a money issue - this is a manpower issue.” “It’s our duty to keep everyone safe.” @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) October 8, 2019
Top leaders in Rankin said they'd like to eventually regionalize with other local police departments, including Braddock, North Braddock, East Pittsburgh and Whitaker.
On 11 at 11, the long-term solution city council is keeping a very close eye on and how soon changes are coming.
