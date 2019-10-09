  • Pennsylvania State Police will soon partially patrol Rankin Borough

    Updated:

    RANKIN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police will be taking over the night patrol in the Rankin Borough due to significant staffing issues.

    Top leaders in Rankin said they'd like to eventually regionalize with other local police departments, including Braddock, North Braddock, East Pittsburgh and Whitaker. 

    On 11 at 11, the long-term solution city council is keeping a very close eye on and how soon changes are coming. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories