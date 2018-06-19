0 Pennsylvania to enter 2nd phase of medical marijuana program

Pennsylvania is preparing to enter the second phase of its medical marijuana program.

State officials have said they have received hundreds of applications from people looking to break into the growing industry.

More companies in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties are hoping to be part of that growth.

For phase two, there are 166 dispensary applicants: 15 in Allegheny County and three in Westmoreland.

RELATED HEADLINES:

For the grower-processor facilities, the state received 91 applications: Eight in Allegheny and four in Westmoreland.

In all, the state plans to grant 23 permits to dispensaries and 13 to growers and processors.

As Channel 11 has reported, last year was the first phase of the program the state awarded four dispensary permits in Allegheny County.

DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

One is in Squirrel Hill and is already in business.

Dispensaries are also already open or opening soon in Butler, Westmoreland and Washington counties.

The second wave of applications will be reviewed over the next few months and permits will be given out sometime at the end of the year.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.