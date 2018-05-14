  • Pittsburgh mayor supports legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana. 

    Peduto tweeted on Friday that he fully supported Auditor General Eugene DePasquale's plan to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana in Pennsylvania.

    In 2016, Peduto signed a bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana possession. 

    Channel 11's Gordon Loesch will have his live report after looking into why now might be the right time to legalize pot, on Channel 11 News at 6:10 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh mayor supports legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Legal marijuana boosts government revenue - a little

  • Headline Goes Here

    Zimbabwe legalizes marijuana for medicinal, scientific uses

  • Headline Goes Here

    Target 11 investigates follows up on fire drill safety