Pittsburgh mayor supports legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Peduto tweeted on Friday that he fully supported Auditor General Eugene DePasquale's plan to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana in Pennsylvania.
In 2016, Peduto signed a bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana possession.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch will have his live report after looking into why now might be the right time to legalize pot, on Channel 11 News at 6:10 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
- Woman shot, killed in mother's driveway
- Boy, 10, bitten by shark at Hilton Head beach
- VIDEO: Dogs Rescued Near Lava After Missing for 10 Days
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}