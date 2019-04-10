0 People rescued as massive fire tears through apartments

McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A large fire burned through a 30-unit apartment building in McCandless Township Wednesday morning.

Flames shot through the roof of the Durham Court apartments off Babcock Boulevard as smoke billowed into the sky. Officials said the fire started in the upper-level of the building and spread to the attic.

This fire burns out of control at the Durham apartments off of Babcock Boulevard in McCandless firefighters have just sound of the alarm to evacuate the building @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIScott @WPXITraffic @WPXITraffic @TribLIVE @BreakingNewzman pic.twitter.com/qf4npqlNVA — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) April 10, 2019

The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. and quickly tore through the building. Video from Chopper 11 shows the roof collapsed and the inside of the building destroyed.

Babcock Boulevard is blocked off in the area of the apartment complex.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the building shortly after Channel 11 News arrived on the scene. In all, four people needed to be rescued, officials said.

I just witnessed firefighters making a dramatic rescue a woman from the burning fire here along Babcock Boulevard in McCandless neighbors tell me another person was pulled from a balcony when the fire first started @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIScott @WPXITraffic @WPXIMikeHolden pic.twitter.com/YMoJwDfHwe — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) April 10, 2019

A firefighter suffered a hand injury, and one person was taken to a hospital for observation, officials said.

Katie Seekford, a woman who lived in the building, said there were smoke detectors, but she did not hear them go off.

“I smelled smoke, opened my eyes and hoped I was dreaming. My entire bedroom was engulfed in smoke,” Seekford said.

Another resident told Channel 11 News a quick alarm sound was heard, but it stopped right away.

A township fire marshal official said the building did not have sprinklers because it was built before they were required.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to residents of the apartment building.

