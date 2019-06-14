PITTSBURGH - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, said this week that the Shriner's Circus will no longer use animals in its performances.
The Pittsburgh Shriners will not host the animal circus after the city passed stricter animal treatment regulations.
The circus used to bring in between $100,000 to $200,000 a year.
Six kids and one adult were hurt when a camel got spooked during the circus in October. Video captured by guests showed a camel bucking and running out of the ring.
At the time, police said a dropped shovel likely spokked the animal. No charges were filed after the incident.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, this is the first time in 60 years the Shriners Circus won't be coming to Pittsburgh.
