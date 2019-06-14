  • PETA: Pittsburgh Shriners will no longer use animals for circus performances

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, said this week that the Shriner's Circus will no longer use animals in its performances.

    The Pittsburgh Shriners will not host the animal circus after the city passed stricter animal treatment regulations.

    Related Headlines

    The circus used to bring in between $100,000 to $200,000 a year.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Six kids and one adult were hurt when a camel got spooked during the circus in October. Video captured by guests showed a camel bucking and running out of the ring.

    At the time, police said a dropped shovel likely spokked the animal. No charges were filed after the incident.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, this is the first time in 60 years the Shriners Circus won't be coming to Pittsburgh.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories