PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Peters Township school board member faced off with parents Monday night.
It was the board's first meeting since the district announced an investigation into a racist post on his Facebook page.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
William Merrell apologized at the meeting before the board voted to censure him for an image on his Facebook page that many found racist and has now been shared by hate groups targeting African-Americans.
Merrell talked with Channel 11 after the post went public, claiming the post was from 2017 and that his account was hacked.
District leaders have said the post doesn't reflect the district's values, but say there's not much they can do.
A number of parents were at the meeting to express their concerns.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}