0 Police want third party to reevaluate seemingly sick dog at Pittsburgh Mills Mall pet store

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 1 p.m.

The individuals who went to Petland are affiliated with Animal Protectors. but had no authority to represent the shelter, according to a statement from a spokesperson.

Jim Ritchie contacted Channel 11 and said that:

"Animal Protectors is not qualified to make this determination - we are not veterinarians. We care deeply about animals in situations such as this and would always represent the needs of the animal. Always. In this situation, we absolutely would have recommended that the advice of a qualified, independent veterinarian be sought to determine what is in the best interest of the animal. We apologize that this situation may have cause confusion publicly. We are addressing the actions of the individuals from our shelter who were involved and also contacting Frazer Police so that they are aware of our position."

According to a Facebook post, police are now working to find a third party veterinarian or humane officer to check the dog's health as soon as possible.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Frazer Township police investigated after they were made aware of a Facebook post with pictures of a boxer at the Petland in the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

Police said they observed the dog in person and Animal Protectors of New Kensington were also made aware of the situation.

Animal Protectors investigated and deemed the dog to not be malnourished. They said that "Petland is taking the correct and proper steps to bring the dog to better health than how they received him."

They ended the post by saying, "Thank you for all the concern about the dog’s health and bringing it to our attention."

The Humane Animal Rescue also posted about the boxer, saying their CEO, Dan Rossi, personally visited the store and spoke with the manager, who let him meet the dog.

They said," The dog in question was alert, eating, and functioning normally" and that there was "nothing illegal or inhumane observed."

The Humane Animal Rescue said they were told the dog was brought into the store in that condition earlier in the week. They said all other dogs appeared to be a healthy weight and in good condition.

