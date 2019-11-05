THACKERVILLE, Okla. - NFL Hall of Famer and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch is back on the market, and this time he says he’s serious about selling the spread in Thackerville, a little over an hour from Dallas-Fort Worth.
“I don’t have any time to enjoy the ranch anymore,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback told the Dallas Business Journal in an interview from his ranch on Monday. “I have way too much going on. It’s a very sentimental thing. It’s hard to sell something you started from scratch, but it’s time to let someone else enjoy it. Maybe someone from the Dallas area.”
Pittsburgh Business Times
