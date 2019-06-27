PITTSBURGH - Potholes have been a headache Pittsburgh drivers have dealt with for decades.
But according to new data from the City of Pittsburgh, fewer people are complaining about them.
Requests to the city’s 311 center are down 20 percent compared to this time last year.
Requests about potholes still make up more than three-quarters of the complaints, but they are coming in at a lower rate.
What’s led to the drop in complaints and why city leaders say more work remains on Channel 11 News at 6.
