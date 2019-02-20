Design for $1.1 billion Pittsburgh airport remodel unveiled

The Pittsburgh International Airport revamp design was unveiled Wednesday by the Allegheny County Airport Authority. The new two-level facility scheduled to open in 2023 will be financed with revenue bonds from airlines, concessions and parking as well as natural gas drilling.
The design featuring a rolling roof to resemble the city's rolling hills was primarily created by award-winning architect Luis Vidal, who designed Heathrow Airport T2 in London. Other features are aimed at improving flow through security and shortening travel times to departure gates.
Airport officials say the changes are needed to reflect the growth of Pittsburgh's economy.
