PITTSBURGH - The three alligators found in Pittsburgh over the past month are now on the move.
The Humane Animal Rescue posted pictures on Facebook, saying the gators are being taken to Cape May County Park Zoo in New Jersey.
They will stay there until they can be moved to Florida.
