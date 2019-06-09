PITTSBURGH - A third alligator has been found in a Pittsburgh neighborhood in less than a month.
According to police, this one was found on a porch of a home in the 300 block of East Agnew Street in Carrick around 6:15 p.m.
Police said they got the alligator into a box and took it to the Zone 3 Police Station, where they called animal control officers. Animal control then took the alligator to the Humane Animal Rescue in the East End.
Police are investigating but said it appears to be unrelated to the previous two alligator incidents.
The alligator was around 2 1/2 feet long.
