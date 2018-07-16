  • Pittsburgh-area Topgolf opening Friday

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s first Topgolf location will open in the Pittsburgh area Friday.

    The three-level, 65,000-square-foot venue will open its doors on Presto-Sygan Road in Bridgeville at 9 a.m.

    People of all ages and skill levels can enjoy the facility, which includes point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves. Players are shown the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bays.

    Topgolf’s Bridgeville location is the company’s 43rd location worldwide. CLICK HERE for more information.

