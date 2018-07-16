  • 2 firefighters hurt, man burned during duplex fire

    CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two firefighters were taken away on stretchers during a duplex fire that left a man with burns early Monday morning, officials said.

    The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. on Main Street in Crescent Township, officials said.

    A man who lives in the duplex said he and his wife rolled down the stairs to escape the fire. His 90-year-old mother-in-law also made it out safely.

    The man said his 40-year-old son was hospitalized with burns to his feet and legs.

    The fire chief said the two firefighters who were hurt were taken to a hospital. One suffered a knee injury and the other suffered a back injury.

    A fire marshal was called to investigate the fire.

