PITTSBURGH - Sunday is National Beer Day, and to many people, Pittsburgh is the perfect place to celebrate!
There are more than 30 breweries just in Allegheny County, according to the makers of the Pittsburgh Brewery Guide, and dozens more in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Check out the interactive map below from the Museum of Beer, then let us know your favorite local beer maker on Twitter @WPXI.
