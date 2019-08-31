PITTSBURGH - We've all seen them crossing while we're crossing our many bridges: boats drifting lazily along the three rivers around downtown in the hot summer sun. But a new proposed rule from the Coast Guard could mean you have to stay close to shore when on the water.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The rule was proposed July 1 and would pertain to "certain waters of the Monongahela, Allegheny, and Ohio Rivers near Pittsburgh." It would keep "persons and vessels" from anchoring or drifting more than 100 feet from any river bank "in order to reduce vessel congestion."
Boaters would also not be allowed to loiter, anchor, stop, moor, remain or drift near any boat launch.
In the rule, the Coast Guard said the agency wants to create a Regulated Navigation Area and officials are concerned about possible "collisions between commercial and recreational vehicles."
Want to keep reading more? CLICK HERE!
TRENDING NOW:
- SKYLIGHTS 2019: Week 1 high school football scores
- Girl, 12, ‘held hostage' for hour on school bus as punishment by driver
- ‘My heart was turned to ash': MiLB pitcher Blake Bivens speaks out on family slayings
- VIDEO: Iconic Mt. Washington Billboard can stay, court rules
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}