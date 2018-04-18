0 Man suspected of shooting, killing young mother to steal tax refund will stand trial

PITTSBURGH - The suspected shooter in a shocking slaying and robbery plot will stand trial.

According to police, Dane Taylor gunned down a young mother and stole her tax refund.

Taylor had words written all over his jumpsuit when he walked into court Wednesday.

"You tell clients what to do and you leave them in the right direction and sometimes they listen and sometimes they don't," said defense attorney Frank Walker. He told Channel 11 he didn't know until his client walked into the courtroom that his jail jumpsuit would be covered in words and phrases.

Taylor wore the standard red jail jumpsuit with phrases like "I'm innocent" written in black ink.

Prosecutors pointed out the words "Gusto Loco Loco" to the judge and said that was the Facebook name they found and used to track down Taylor for the alleged "hit" on a mom.

"There's no determination if he wrote it or if he was wearing someone else's stuff I don't know," Walker said.

After a short hearing, the judge ordered Taylor to stand trial for the killing of Keiauna Davis.

She was followed from her job at the Dollar General in Wilkinsburg, then robbed and shot on the street in the middle of the afternoon. Police said she was killed for her tax refund.

According to police, Taylor's girlfriend was Davis' co-worker and the two set the whole thing up.

Investigators say a home surveillance camera caught the actual slaying as it happened.

"We're pretty much believing what the detective said and his observations about what happened and I don't think that's enough. I think they should have put the tape on and let's make our own decision," Walker said.

The two other people who are charged in Davis' murder already had their preliminary hearings and they were also ordered to stand trial.

