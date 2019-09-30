BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - A Butler County garage goes up in flames and when the fire is put out, firefighters find a body inside.
State police believe this all started from a domestic dispute in which a homeowner had a protection from abuse order against her ex. It's believed the man entered the woman's home early Monday morning and then went to the garage, where the fire started.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Amy Marcinkiewicz has the details of how this deadly fire got started and the identity of the person found dead inside the garage.
TRENDING NOW:
- Escaped Ohio inmate spotted in Westmoreland County arrested in North Carolina
- Fire burns at warehouse once home to nightclubs in Strip District
- Don't feed pets Performance Dog raw food, FDA warns amid salmonella, listeria fears
- VIDEO: Pitt basketball player Kyla Nelson opens up after being diagnosed with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}