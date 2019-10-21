PITTSBURGH - Researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania will lead a multi-institutional effort, funded through a five-year, $20 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, to develop a tool for imaging the brains of patients with Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases.
The project is a collaboration between Penn Medicine, Washington University-St. Louis, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of California-San Francisco, and Yale University.
