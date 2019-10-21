PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Airport Authority approved a plan Friday to establish its own microgrid powered by on-site gas wells and solar panels; when implemented, Pittsburgh International Airport will have its own grid, which the Authority said would lead to savings and more reliable power.
"We will be completely energy-independent as an airport," said Authority CEO Christina Cassotis, shortly after the board meeting had ended. "This is absolutely a new way of doing business."
A few other airports, most notably John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, have their own microgrids. But the microgrid at Pittsburgh International Airport is unique in that it will be complete powered with resources generated on-site. Power will be provided to the terminals, the airfield, and even buildings near the airport, like the Hyatt Hotel.
