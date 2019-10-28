PITTSBURGH - JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Friday said it will open about 25 branches in the Pittsburgh area and hire 150 new employees.
"Pittsburgh has always been an important market for us," Sandra Reiman, market director of banking for Pittsburgh, said in a prepared statement. "We're excited to be deepening our connection to this community. This will create more well-paying jobs for people in the area, and allow us to better serve new and existing customers."
The first branch officially opened downtown on Friday at One Oxford Centre. So far, Chase (NYSE:JPM) has confirmed seven sites and applied for regulatory approval on three more locations.
