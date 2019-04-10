  • Check out PNC's prototype branch — coming to your neighborhood soon

    By: Luke Torrance, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - PNC Financial Services Group has unveiled the look of things to come.

    Pittsburgh’s largest bank has opened a prototype branch in the city’s Homestead neighborhood.

    The bank relocated the branch it operated for roughly 20 years within the Giant Eagle supermarket at the Waterfront retail development to a renovated building nearby that features design elements and technology that PNC (NYSE:PNC) expects to replicate in new markets and in upgrades throughout its traditional footprint. In fact, more sites within the 10-county Pittsburgh metro will be updated this year with a larger number to follow in 2020.

