PITTSBURGH - PNC Financial Services Group has unveiled the look of things to come.
Pittsburgh’s largest bank has opened a prototype branch in the city’s Homestead neighborhood.
PHOTOS: Click here for a slideshow of the new branch
The bank relocated the branch it operated for roughly 20 years within the Giant Eagle supermarket at the Waterfront retail development to a renovated building nearby that features design elements and technology that PNC (NYSE:PNC) expects to replicate in new markets and in upgrades throughout its traditional footprint. In fact, more sites within the 10-county Pittsburgh metro will be updated this year with a larger number to follow in 2020.
Read more about the new location in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
