PITTSBURGH - CEO Anthony Forgione is hopeful that Boyer Candy Co. will begin production of Clark Bars this fall, but if you're craving the local classic, the company has started shipping a new variation, Clark Cups, across the country and has another spinoff in the works.
It’s been a complicated path to a potentially sweet ending.
Last September, Altoona-based Boyer, which makes the Mallo Cup, has purchased the rights, recipes and equipment to produce Clark Bars. The seller was not identified, nor were financial details of the transaction.
The Clark Bar, developed in Pittsburgh and produced here for decades, was acquired by New England Confectionery Co. 20 years ago. In April 2018, Necco was bankrupted and sold to an investment company which then sold the assets to an unidentified buyer and, subsequently, to Boyer.
You can CLICK HERE to read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
