Busy Pittsburgh bridge will be restricted all week for inspection activities

PITTSBURGH — Routine inspection work will restrict a busy bridge that connects Pittsburgh’s North Shore to the Strip District throughout the week.

The David McCullough (16th Street) Bridge, which serves nearly 15,000 vehicles daily, is being inspected between March 2 and March 9.

During the work, there will be periodic lane closures so crews can work safely.

Allegheny County officials say the bridge was last inspected in February 2024, and it was rated as being in fair condition.

