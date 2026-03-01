Emergency crews battling structure fire in Washington County; building partially collapsed: 911

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are battling a structure fire in Washington County.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in Canton Township at 7:19 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple fire departments are still on scene working to extinguish the fire, the supervisor says.

Only one structure appears to be impacted, but the building is reported to have partially collapsed.

So far, no one has been taken to any hospitals from the scene.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to reflect the correct address for the fire. Initial reports from Washington County 911 dispatchers indicated that crews were called to the 50 block of Hawkins Street.

