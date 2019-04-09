PITTSBURGH - After building out a local coffee shop chain to 30 locations, Ken Zeff is ready to satisfy his appetite for a new snack business.
Zeff, who sold his Crazy Mocha Coffee Co. last year, recently left the company to launch Fancypants Popcorn, a specialty shop expected to offer about 20 different flavors of popcorn along with a cold drink bar whose offerings will include root beer made by East End Brewing Co. on tap.
With Crazy Mocha now stable under the ownership of Ed’s Beans Inc. and its Kiva Han Coffee Co., Zeff has opted to leave the coffee business in order to get into the specialty popcorn niche, a venture he believes can be replicated and offers the chance to provide employment opportunities to those with special needs.
