PITTSBURGH - Clint Kuskie and his partner Gordon Judge were busy enough with expanding to a new location of their Dive Bar & Grille when they were presented with yet another opportunity they decided they couldn’t turn down.
Hence, look for a fourth and fifth location of Dive to open this year in the current location of Gator’s Grille in Glenshaw and, in a more recent deal, in the former location of Ryan’s Pub in Regent Square across from Frick Park near the intersection of Forbes and Braddock Avenues.
“I kind of went in there with an open mind but with not a lot of expectations,” he said of the former Ryan’s site and how he came to be convinced to make it the next location for Dive, which currently operates in Wexford, Lawrenceville and the South Side.
Pittsburgh Business Times
