  • First look: AHN Montour Health & Sports Medicine Center

    By: Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    Here's a look at what Allegheny Health Network, Highmark Health and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds are planning for 78 acres of land in Coraopolis.

    The $16 million facility includes 10 regulation-sized soccer fields plus a 20,000-square-foot facility for Allegheny Health Network, which will house sports medicine and primary care.

    Related Headlines

    The architects are K2 Architects and the construction is by Shallenberger Construction.

    Want to see what the facility will look like? CLICK HERE to see more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories