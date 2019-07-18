Here's a look at what Allegheny Health Network, Highmark Health and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds are planning for 78 acres of land in Coraopolis.
The $16 million facility includes 10 regulation-sized soccer fields plus a 20,000-square-foot facility for Allegheny Health Network, which will house sports medicine and primary care.
The architects are K2 Architects and the construction is by Shallenberger Construction.
Want to see what the facility will look like? CLICK HERE to see more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
