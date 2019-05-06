  • Here are the Pittsburgh region's largest private companies

    By: Ethan Lott – Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - The Business Times annual List of Largest Private Companies drops today, offering a look at the companies in the region generating the most revenue in 2018.

    The largest company had just shy of $9 billion in revenue.

    The 15 largest private companies collectively totaled $33 billion in revenue, up 13.8 percent over the revenue of those same 15 companies in 2017 sales. Ten companies reached $1 billion in sales, one more than last year and the largest company had just shy of $9 billion.

