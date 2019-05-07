  • How UPMC prepared for the measles cases long before they happened

    By: Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - UPMC's treatment of two confirmed cases of measles last week in Allegheny County began long before the patients showed up.

    Even though measles had been considered eliminated in the United States, UPMC and other providers have been seeing the threat level change in recent years, particularly as the chances of a traveler bringing the disease to the U.S. from another country have gone up considerably as international travel has become more commonplace.

    "We always try to be in a state of preparedness for identifying a transmissible infection, whether that be something as predictable as the flu ... or whether that be something exceptionally rare like ebola," said Dr. Graham Snyder, director of infection prevention at UPMC.

