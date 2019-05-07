PITTSBURGH - UPMC's treatment of two confirmed cases of measles last week in Allegheny County began long before the patients showed up.
Even though measles had been considered eliminated in the United States, UPMC and other providers have been seeing the threat level change in recent years, particularly as the chances of a traveler bringing the disease to the U.S. from another country have gone up considerably as international travel has become more commonplace.
Related Headlines
"We always try to be in a state of preparedness for identifying a transmissible infection, whether that be something as predictable as the flu ... or whether that be something exceptionally rare like ebola," said Dr. Graham Snyder, director of infection prevention at UPMC.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE PITTSBURGH BUSINESS TIMES
TRENDING NOW:
- Man arrested after search of home considered suspect in woman's disappearance
- President Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner
- Changes made to some turn signals in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Arrivals for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}