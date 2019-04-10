  • Macy's opens 'Backstage' at South Hills Village location

    By: Luke Torrance, Pittsburgh Business Times

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Macy's is opening its second Macy's Backstage in the Pittsburgh area, a store-within-a-store that offers items on a discount.

    Following the opening of a location in the Monroeville Mall, Macy's Backstage is coming to the Macy's in the South Hills Village. The Backstage will take up 12,800 square feet on the third floor of the Macy's store and will feature apparel for men, women and children along with housewares, gifts, jewelry and accessories, all at a reduced price.

