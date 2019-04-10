  • New apartments lands celebrated fried chicken restaurant

    By: Luke Torrance, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - The Eagle has finally landed in Pittsburgh and will soon enough be serving up its popular take on fried chicken in the Cultural District.

    After first starting to search for a location in downtown around 2016, Cincinnati-based Thunderdome Restaurant Group has reached a deal with the joint ownership of the new 135-unit Eighth & Penn apartment building opening this summer for The Eagle Food & Beer Hall to set up shop in a 6,000-square-foot space on the first floor.

    With the building all but completed, Bill Gatti, president and CEO of Trek Development Group, which partnered on the new apartment building with Q Development, looks forward to The Eagle providing something he sees lacking in the downtown dining scene: a restaurant that is family friendly.

