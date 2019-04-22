PITTSBURGH - The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will hear Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s appeal to extend the UPMC-Highmark consent decree on Thursday, May 16.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had allowed Shapiro to appeal the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling on the consent decree’s end of June 30, 2019.
It had scheduled an oral arguments date somewhere between May 14-16 but sources close to the case had previously expected the oral argument to be May 14 because it was already so close to the June 30 date.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Pennsylvania high court takes UPMC-Highmark insurance case
- UPMC fights back against attorney general's attempt to extend consent decree
- AG talks about UPMC-Highmark dispute
- UPMC fires back in legal battle over health insurance rules
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}