PITTSBURGH - The board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh unanimously voted through a series of measures to approve Trek Development Group’s $13.7 million plan to build its 47-unit Mellon’s Orchard South housing development in East Liberty on what is now a URA-owned open lot.
Voting to sell the collection of parcels at Station and North Beatty Streets to Trek for $600,000, the URA board also voted to approve funding for the development that includes a $690,000 loan from the city’s new Housing Opportunity Fund along with other financing on a project that’s also set to receive low-income housing tax credit through the state.
The project, expected to be the first phase of a larger plan, will include 37 units that meet technical requirements as affordable housing along with 10 market rate in development that mixes a low-rise apartment building with a street of 12 town houses.
