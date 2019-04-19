In a year in which a record number of million-dollar homes were sold in the region, it is not surprising that the number of real estate agents and Realtor groups who sold more than $10 million worth of homes in the region in 2018 jumped as well.
PHOTOS: Who's who in residential real estate
In this year's Who's Who in Residential Real Estate, 170 agents or agent groups had more than $10 million in 2018 sales, up from 136 agents who hit that figure in 2017. This year's Who's Who raised the limit from $5 million to $10 million, yielding an exclusive and impressive group of agents specializing in high-end homes.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 7-year-old boy hit by truck, critically injured while crossing street with mother
- Australian dad snatches toddler from jaws of wild dingo
- Couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
- VIDEO: TSA: Man arrested at JFK airport hid gun inside DVD player
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}