Rain showers this morning quickly turning to snow showers by evening

PITTSBURGH — You’ll see quick changes late this afternoon into the evening. So, be ready for different weather conditions for the ride home today.

Rain showers will break out across much of the area this morning. The rain will be steadiest south of Pittsburgh. Colder air will slowly funnel in later today, changing the rain to snow showers by evening across much of the region. A quick burst of snow could lead to slushy road conditions after sunset.

Some accumulation will be possible Wednesday night with any untreated surfaces freezing over as temperatures drop into the teens by Thursday morning. There will be a few snow showers and flurries Thursday. Highs will barely make it into the 20s.

Our wintry pattern will last through the weekend and into next week with cold temperatures and sporadic rounds of flurries and snow showers.

