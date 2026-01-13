Pennsylvania State Police investigating local taxidermist, asking potential victims to come forward

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police believe there could be hundreds of victims from one taxidermist in Derry Township.

Although no arrests have been made, they are asking victims to come forward.

John Anthony is one of many police say they gave Mike Chesla, of Forever Ridge Taxidermy, a deposit with an animal and have not received anything in return.

“I’m out of my trophy, fish, and out my money,” said Anthony. “In that business, I understand it takes a while, but now we’re looking at almost four years since the first two fish were taken in, and it will be three in April for this last one.”

Eric Haggerty says it’s been two years since he gave Chesla his coyote. He said there were several others who have had the same experience.

“I heard there was a little boy who caught his first fish, but, unfortunately, never ended up receiving that back. So, I’m kinda having a heavy heart for everyone else out there who is in the same shoes as me,” said Haggerty.

State Police, along with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, searched Chesla’s business and now have all the animals they found inside.

They received several complaints dating back to 2021 and believe there could be hundreds of people affected by the business.

Unfortunately, police couldn’t identify the animals’ owners, so if you believe they may have your property, call the state police barracks in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

