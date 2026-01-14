Man dead, his wife hospitalized after Pittsburgh house fire

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead, and his wife is in the hospital after a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 2 a.m. in the 6600 block of Apple Street.

Pittsburgh Fire Battalion Chief Ed Farley said when crews first arrived, there was heavy fire on all three floors.

Fire officials said a woman was able to escape and told crews her husband was inside.

Firefighters pulled a man from a second-floor bedroom towards the back of the house. He was unconscious and then pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife was hospitalized for smoke inhalation; she is listed in stable condition.

Farley spoke to Channel 11 about some of the challenges the crews faced when they first arrived at the home.

“Just getting to a lot of these houses, getting our lines in place, you can see it is a little bit overgrown,“ Farley said. ”Steps are slippery. There are holes in the floors.”

The fire did not spread to the surrounding homes.

Investigators said it appears the fire originated on the first floor, near the front of the home.

An exact cause has not yet been determined.

