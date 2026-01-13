Highlands School District teacher facing new charges after third victim comes forward, police say

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A former teacher accused of sexually assaulting students is facing new charges.

Channel 11 previously reported that 53-year-old Sean Dicer, a former Highlands School District teacher, was accused of sexually assaulting two students at his Brackenridge home.

The Allegheny County Police Department now says there are two additional victims. After consulting the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, 12 new charges were filed against him on Tuesday.

The charges filed include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

According to a criminal complaint, a third victim reached out to the Allegheny County Police Department on Dec. 5, a day after the original charges against Dicer were filed and he was arrested.

The victim told police that Dicer was one of his teachers at Fairmont Elementary School in 2007.

Police said Dicer had a program where he would give children fake currency, called BD Bucks, in exchange for things, such as doing well on tests.

This victim said that Dicer would pull him and a fourth victim aside and ask them to do classroom chores in exchange for BD Bucks. According to a criminal complaint, Dicer asked the two children to leave the school gymnasium and go back to the classroom to retrieve the fake money. While they were in the classroom, the third victim alleges that Dicer came in and asked the two boys to hug each other. When they did, Dicer allegedly asked them to hug each other closer and put their arms around each other. The victim said the two did this and that Dicer took multiple photos of them during this encounter.

Court documents say that Dicer asked the boys to get the BD Bucks on another occasion. He again joined them in the classroom and asked them if he could take a photo of them with their shirts up to their necks. The victim said he did not want to do this, but agreed to the request after Dicer offered them BD Bucks. The teacher then took a photo, police say.

The victim continued telling police that Dicer once again followed the boys directly to the classroom after asking them to retrieve the BD Bucks. This time, he offered the fake currency for one of the students to pull their pants down and the other to put a hand on him. Police said Dicer took a photo here, too.

The third victim said he witnessed a final instance where Dicer paid the fourth victim $20 of real currency to touch him under his pants. He added that the fourth victim later told him that Dicer gave him $100 in exchange for sexual acts the following year in school and $200 in exchange for oral sex two years later.

Police say that the fourth victim died in 2022, court documents say.

