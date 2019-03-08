PITTSBURGH - The owners of a home in Pittsburgh are shaken but uninjured after a car crashed into their house Friday afternoon.
Terry Paschka lives on Howley Street in Bloomfield, and she says her front steps is where a police chase came to an end.
Download the WPXI News App for crime alerts in your community
"They were chasing someone and he was obviously coming down the wrong way. My neighbor was coming the right way and to stop from hitting her he veered over and smashed into my front porch," she said.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz spoke to Paschka after the crash. She said she was just getting home from work when she saw a black SUV wedged between her house and her neighbor's car.
Pittsburgh police would not confirm that there was a chase, and said an investigation is on going.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury finds man guilty of third-degree homicide in Thanksgiving crash
- 'Airwolf' actor Jan-Michael Vincent dies at 74
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- VIDEO: Tractor-trailer Carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Rolls Over
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}