PITTSBURGH - Another priest within the Diocese of Pittsburgh has been placed on leave following accusation of sexually abusing a minor.
Father Robert Cedolia has been a priest for the past 41 years in various capacities.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts as we learn more about this and other abuse allegations.
The allegation is from the 1990s while Cedolia served as pastor at Our Lady of Joy Parish in Holiday Park.
According to the diocese, Cedolia was currently serving as priest-administrator of Saint Clare Parish in Clairton, Holy Spirit Parish in West Mifflin, Saint Thomas a Becket in Jefferson Hills and Saint Elizabeth of Hungary in Pleasant Hills.
"(The) safety of young people is of utmost concern to the Diocese of Pittsburgh. We will follow our procedures for response to such allegations," the diocese said in a statement.
Th Allegheny County District Attorney has been notified of the new abuse allegation, which the diocese said was made through the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}