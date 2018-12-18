0 Michigan businessman gifts $4M bonus to his employees

LUDINGTON, Mich. - Employees this time of year look forward to a holiday bonus from their employer, and workers at one business in Michigan have an especially generous boss.

The owner of FloraCraft announced he's giving each of his employees a share of $4 million. From employees who have spent a few years on the line to those who have spent upward of four decades, every single worker is preparing to celebrate Christmas with the bonus of a lifetime.

"I knew something was up, you kind of sensed that, but it was a real shock, the fact that he did that for everybody, from the guys that have only been here a few years right on up, that was just incredible," Bert Daines told WWTV.

The amount each employee takes home will be based on how many years they've spent at the company. Employees like Daines, who has been there for more than 40 years, will get around $60,000 each. While 25 percent of the bonus will be paid out as cash, the rest will be a 401(k) contribution.

"Everybody was just ecstatic. I heard nothing but positive results. People were just counting the money already in their mind, all the things they're gonna do with it. For me, that's just slide it into the 401(k) for retirement," said Daines.

"I was overjoyed," said Annie O'Connor. "It's truly touching that Mr. Shaner and his family are so generous to think about, not only our immediate financial needs, but our future."



CNN/WWTV