PENN HILLS, Pa. - One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Monday morning in Penn Hills, police said.
The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Saltsburg Road and Sycamore Drive.
Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton told Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE a woman died at the scene and a man was taken to a hospital. Both were the only occupants of their vehicles.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
